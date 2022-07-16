Products
Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager
Ranked #5 for today
Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager
A smart task manager using Notion to help you get organized.
“You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your system” Today is a smart & simple task manager using Notion to help you get clear and get organized.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager
About this launch
Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager
A smart task manager using Notion to help you get organized.
Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager by
Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager
was hunted by
Victor Montaño
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Victor Montaño
. Featured on July 17th, 2022.
Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager
is not rated yet. This is Notion "Today" Minimalist Task Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#155
