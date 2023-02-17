Products
Notion: The Game
Ranked #19 for today
Notion: The Game
The worlds first 100% Notion-powered game
Alex is a geek living in 2063 with desire to build something valuable. He sets out to acquire money for a developer course. But getting money in 2063 is not that simple, so Alex will have to make some tough choices if he's to succeed with his dream.
Launched in
Free Games
,
Funny Games
,
Notion
by
Notion: The Game
About this launch
Notion: The Game
The worlds first 100% Notion-powered game
Notion: The Game by
Notion: The Game
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Free Games
,
Funny Games
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Notion: The Game
is not rated yet. This is Notion: The Game's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#19
