Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notion: The Game
Ranked #6 for today
Notion: The Game
The worlds first 100% Notion-powered game
Visit
Upvote 24
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Alex is a geek living in 2063 with desire to build something valuable.
He sets out to acquire money for a developer course. But getting money in 2063 is not that simple, so Alex will have to make some tough choices if he's to succeed with his dream.
Launched in
Funny Games
,
Tech
,
Notion
by
Notion: The Game
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Notion: The Game
The worlds first 100% Notion-powered game.
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Notion: The Game by
Notion: The Game
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Funny Games
,
Tech
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
and
Youssef Darwish
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Notion: The Game
is not rated yet. This is Notion: The Game's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
2
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#15
Report