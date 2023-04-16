Products
Notion-Style Newsletters

Notion-Style Newsletters

Send unlimited newsletters, like a Notion doc

Free
Embed
Super-simple newsletters for creators. Build your emails like a Notion doc. Start sending in minutes. Sell digital products from your page. Your all-in-one creator toolkit.
Launched in
Newsletters
Marketing
Notion
 by
Zaap
About this launch
Zaap
ZaapGumroad + Linktree alternative for creators
10reviews
392
followers
Notion-Style Newsletters by
Zaap
was hunted by
Adam Petty
in Newsletters, Marketing, Notion. Made by
Adam Petty
,
Joseph Petty
and
Muhammad Sheheryar Noor
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
Zaap
is rated 4.9/5 by 10 users. It first launched on January 2nd, 2023.
