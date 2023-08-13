Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Second Brain AI
Notion Second Brain AI
Organize your entire life and build a second brain, with AI
Visit
Upvote 3
50% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Capture and organize your tasks, notes, projects & resources at the speed of thought, leveraging AI. Escape clutter, overwhelm and gain clarity. Dive in and see the difference AI can make.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
by
The Agile You
PlantTAGG
Ad
Take the guesswork out of gardening
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How do you use Notion? "
The makers of Notion Second Brain AI
About this launch
The Agile You
Organize your entire life with notion second brain AI
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Second Brain AI by
The Agile You
was hunted by
Felix
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Felix
. Featured on August 13th, 2023.
The Agile You
is not rated yet. This is The Agile You's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report