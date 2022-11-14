Products
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Scrum
Notion Scrum
An easy-to-use Scrum board that replaces Jira on Notion
30% off
•
Payment Required
Ready-to-use Scrum board directly on Notion. Replace Jira and start your first sprint within 5 minutes. Increase collaboration with a visual board, manage your backlog in a seamless way and make your ceremonies more productive.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Notion Scrum - Template
About this launch
Notion Scrum - Template
An easy-to-use Scrum board that replaces Jira on Notion.
1
review
10
followers
Notion Scrum by
Notion Scrum - Template
was hunted by
Stanislas Henrard
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Maëliss Quere
and
Stanislas Henrard
. Featured on November 22nd, 2022.
Notion Scrum - Template
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Notion Scrum - Template's first launch.
