Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Resolution Board 2.0
Notion Resolution Board 2.0
All-in-one dashboard to crush your 2023 goals
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Our ready-to-use templates and all-in-one dashboard will help you get started on achieving your goals.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Notion Resolution Board
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Notion Resolution Board
All-in-one dashboard to crush your 2023 goals
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Resolution Board 2.0 by
Notion Resolution Board
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Easlo
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
Notion Resolution Board
is not rated yet. This is Notion Resolution Board's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#163
Report