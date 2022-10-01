Products
Ranked #4 for today
Notion Recurring Tasks
Create recurring tasks for Notion
Have a Notion database for timely activities? Schedule to duplicate a page in your database automatically with the selected frequency.
Few use cases:
1) Daily work meeting notes
2) Weekly journal
3) Monthly financing, etc
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Notion Recurring Tasks
About this launch
Notion Recurring Tasks
Create Recurring Tasks for Notion
11
followers
Notion Recurring Tasks by
Notion Recurring Tasks
was hunted by
Sasikanth
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Sasikanth
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Notion Recurring Tasks
is not rated yet. This is Notion Recurring Tasks 's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#249
