Notion Product Design Pack

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bibi Janice Alli
🎈
Awesome, game changer for designers :)
Share
Charles Haddock
🎈
These templates are an incredible time saver! They are really well laid out and designed too. I started using them during the DesignerUp course and have used them for every project I've worked on since! 🔥
Share
Elizabeth Alli
MakerMindful Product Designer
@charles_haddock Hi Chuck! That's awesome to hear! Thank you for stopping by to comment 💜
Share
Eric Alli
MakerProduct Designer & Software Engineer
Hi Product Designers! Eric and Elizabeth here from DesignerUp! Out of the 12 years we've been freelance product designers we've probably spent a total of 8 of those years fumbling through note-taking apps and spreadsheets trying to collect and organize feedback from our users or scouring our Dropbox looking for design assets to share with our team 😂 When Notion came into our lives it became the perfect platform to keep everything organized, accessible and shareable. Over the past two years we've been teaching a course on product design and have created these Notion templates for our students to help them get organized with their own projects. Having been refined by the feedback of 100s of students now, we are finally releasing them for sale to everyone! We hope you enjoy them! 🎁 For our PH friends: Get $5 off with coupon code "HUNTER5"
Share