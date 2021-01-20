discussion
Vincenzo Di Cosmo
MakerDesigner
Hello friends 👋 Today I am very happy to share this project with you. I created Notion PM because I had a real need. Since I became a freelancer, I have tried several tools for managing projects with clients. Almost all of them have been ok, but I've never really found the perfect tool for me. Some too simple, some too complex. With Notion, I found the right compromise right away and started experimenting a lot. I created dashboards on dashboards and in the end, with clients' feedback, lots of tutorials and guides, and a few testers (thank you!), I made the perfect dashboard for my workflow. With Notion PM you can create projects in one click, already structured, in 3 different styles (for now). Each generated project contains: - 5 sections (document binder, contacts, stages, roadmap, tasks) - more than 30 pages already stylized (a considerable time saving) - stages and tasks already linked together - different page templates to be used as needed And also: - Figma file to generate new assets - more than 200 assets already organized by style and type - free updates The early price, for this week only, will be $27, but for today's first 50 Product Hunters who use the "ph18" coupon, the price will be $18. I hope all this is really useful for you 💪 Happy planning!
