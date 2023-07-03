Products
Notion Phone Notebook

Notion Phone Notebook

Save your contacts in Notion

A simple but effective template. If you are transferring your whole life to Notion, it is very important that you do not forget this! - Name Surname - Phone Number - E-Mail - Address - Birthday - Website - Notes
Notion
Notion Phone Notebook
Notion Phone Notebook
Notion Phone NotebookSave your contacts in Notion!
Notion Phone Notebook by
Notion Phone Notebook
was hunted by
Ugur KILCI 😈
in Notion. Made by
Ugur KILCI 😈
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Notion Phone Notebook
is not rated yet. This is Notion Phone Notebook's first launch.
