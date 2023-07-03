Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Phone Notebook
Notion Phone Notebook
Save your contacts in Notion
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A simple but effective template. If you are transferring your whole life to Notion, it is very important that you do not forget this! - Name Surname - Phone Number - E-Mail - Address - Birthday - Website - Notes
Launched in
Notion
by
Notion Phone Notebook
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Notion Phone Notebook
Save your contacts in Notion!
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Phone Notebook by
Notion Phone Notebook
was hunted by
Ugur KILCI 😈
in
Notion
. Made by
Ugur KILCI 😈
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Notion Phone Notebook
is not rated yet. This is Notion Phone Notebook's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report