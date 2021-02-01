discussion
Christian Bager Bach Houmann
MakerA curious individual.
Hey Producthunters! I'm Christian. Curious student and productivity nerd. Today I'm sharing my Notion LifeOS. It's a collection of all the systems I use in Notion. I've been working on these systems for a few years now, and I've found that they've helped me tremendously. All you need is a Notion account and you can duplicate the template to your own account. Everything is already set up for you. You just have to customize it to your own needs. Let me know what you think!😊 Regards, Christian
