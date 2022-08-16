Products
Notion Life OS
Ranked #18 for today
Notion Life OS
Project & task management with improved PARA method
All you need to manage your daily life & work life together bundled in one template. Project, Areas, Tasks, and 10s of resources are bundled in one single template. Ready to use!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Notion
by
Notion Life OS
About this launch
Notion Life OS
All-in-one Project&Task Management with improved PARA method
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Life OS by
Notion Life OS
was hunted by
Ali İlhami ÖZTAN
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Notion
. Made by
Ali İlhami ÖZTAN
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Notion Life OS
is not rated yet. This is Notion Life OS's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#85
