See Founders' Book’s 7 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Notion Landing Page Template
Ranked #14 for today

Notion Landing Page Template

Build a powerful landing page for your business using Notion

Free
Notion Landing Page is for creators and makers who want to test ideas, make portfolios, or prepare for a Product Hunt launch. Notion pages are responsive without any effort!
Launched in Website Builder, No-Code, Notion by
Founders' Book
Polywork
Ad
Discover opportunities to collaborate
About this launch
Founders' BookYellow pages for first-time founders & early-stage startups.
2reviews
Notion Landing Page Template by
Founders' Book
was hunted by
Goutham Bandaru
in Website Builder, No-Code, Notion. Made by
Goutham Bandaru
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Founders' Book
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on August 5th, 2021.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#75