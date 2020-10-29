Notion Landing Page Template

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Bilal Tahir
MakerBuilder of Things
Hey Everyone - I wrote an article recently that went kinda semi-viral: https://medium.com/@btahir/the-1... I realized that a lot of people were struggling with coming up with a tried and tested, conversion optimized landing page and/or didn't want to go through the hassle of figuring out all the parts. So I started building out a product which is essentially 'Landing Page as a Service'. As part of the service I needed my clients to give me a rough idea of how they wanted their Landing Pages to look like. I settled on the idea of having a client onboarding form that mimicked the layout and structure of a Landing Page so they can easily fill in the requirements with an idea of what would go where. Well - of course my thoughts went to Notion straight away when I started building the form. And I realized as I was building this 'onboarding form' out you could simply use this as a Landing Page if you wanted! It could be an easy way for someone to validate their product/get emails before investing in a full website. And its easily customizable like any other Notion page. I put it up for $19.99 but you can use the code PH75 to get 75% off and get it for the price of a coffee. :) And if you ever want to upgrade to a full website, I am here for you. You can see some website landing page templates here: https://reacttails.netlify.app/t... The RedSnapper template might look familiar. It's the one the Notion template is based on. :) You can get one of the templates and run wild or reach out to me using the Contact page if you need it built out according to your specifications. Cheers, Bilal
Share