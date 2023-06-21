Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Journal
Notion Journal
Where ideas blossom and success takes flight
Visit
Upvote 17
Free and 50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Capture life's treasured moments, immortalize your dreams, and savor the joy of reflection with the meticulously designed Notion Journal Template, allowing you to declutter your mind and focus on what truly matters.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Notion
by
Notion Journal
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Notion Journal
Where ideas blossom and success takes flight!
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Journal by
Notion Journal
was hunted by
Elle | your Notion pal
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notion
. Made by
Elle | your Notion pal
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
Notion Journal
is not rated yet. This is Notion Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report