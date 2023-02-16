Products
Notion Icons
Ranked #12 for today
Notion Icons
The largest Notion-style icon library with 1100+ icons
Notion Icons is the largest Notion-style icon library with 1100+ icons, designed specifically for Figma, in Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Notion
by
Notion Icons
About this launch
Notion Icons
The largest Notion-style icon library with 1100+ icons.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Icons by
Notion Icons
was hunted by
Zafar Ismatullaev
in
Design Tools
,
Icons
,
Notion
. Made by
Zafar Ismatullaev
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Notion Icons
is not rated yet. This is Notion Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#12
