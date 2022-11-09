Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Icons
Notion Icons
+100k icons just for your notion pages
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Restore the beauty of your pages with this nice collection of +100 icon packs. Notion Icons are the perfect icons for almost anything.
Launched in
Icons
,
GitHub
,
Notion
by
Notion Icons
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Notion Icons
+100k icons just for your notion pages
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Icons by
Notion Icons
was hunted by
Andrew Nasef
in
Icons
,
GitHub
,
Notion
. Made by
Andrew Nasef
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Notion Icons
is not rated yet. This is Notion Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#125
Report