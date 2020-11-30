discussion
Hello Product Hunt 👋 I'm James and I'm the maker of the Notion Growth Workspace. I'm super excited to share this with you. First of all a big thanks to @robjama for hunting this project. Why did I make this? I love starting new projects and keeping them organized. I also love Notion. I decided to make a workspace that works for all, can be scalable, and helps you grow, get funding, and build amazing projects. Who's it for? It's designed to help everyone from growth hackers to marketers and founders launch that next project like lightning ⚡️ What's inside? 8 fully customizable views that even leverage Notions brand new timeline feature including: Task management - Fully dynamic task management with linked databases for assets, CRM entries, and events ✅ Sales pipeline and CRM - Take a pipeline approach to sales with CRM and views to accelerate your sales from day one 🤝 Content and SEO station - Content calendar, planner, and resources. Track your keywords and link them to your posts right in Notion ✍️ Fundraising - Pipeline for investor conversations, CRM of over 1000 investors, asset management, and due diligence checklist 💸 Knowledge base - Team directory, meeting notes, brand assets, and events calendar pre-populated with over 300 tech events 📚 Project management - Dynamic product-focused task board to build quicker with product wiki, docs, and user research 🔧 Email Marketing hub - Plan email newsletters and store inspiration for different editions 💌 Dynamic home view that surfaces the important information as a snapshot 🏡 Data you'll find pre-populated But that's not all, this template comes preloaded with a load of useful data that I've found invaluable in the past including: Investor database - CRM is pre-populated with over 1000 investors and VCs with full contact information. Email templates - Quick access to over 50 email templates for cold outreach and SEO outreach. Includes pitch deck assets. Events calendar - Events calendar preloaded with over 300 upcoming events in the tech industry around the world. Regularly updated. Startup tools - A comprehensive database of over 550 tools and services for startups and growing businesses. Includes descriptions and links. This template is something that I use every day. I also included a load of custom designs and logos to make it a beautiful place to spend time working in. It's based on months of tweaking and perfecting. I hope you love it as much as I loved making it. 🎁 Use the code “PRODUCTHUNT” to get 20% off for the next 24 hours!
