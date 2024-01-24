Get app
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync
Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync
Free Two-Way sync between Notion & Google Tasks
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Sync tasks between Notion and Goole Tasks. Two-way. Free. Open-source. Works in Background. Syncs every 5 min.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
by
Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
About this launch
Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync
Free Two-Way sync between Notion & Google Tasks
0
reviews
Follow
Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync by
Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync
was hunted by
Alexey Antipov
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Alexey Antipov
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync
is not rated yet. This is Notion <=> Google Tasks Sync's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report