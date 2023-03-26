Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Goal Matrix
Notion Goal Matrix
A purpose driven Notion goal tracker
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Transform the way you approach goal setting with the "Notion Goal Matrix." Establish core values and create a "high hard goal" with yearly and monthly targets. Schedule daily tasks and make consistent progress toward achieving your long-term goals.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Notion Goal Matrix
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Notion Goal Matrix
A Purpose-Driven Notion Goal Tracker
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Goal Matrix by
Notion Goal Matrix
was hunted by
Caleb Moseley
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Caleb Moseley
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Notion Goal Matrix
is not rated yet. This is Notion Goal Matrix's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#48
Report