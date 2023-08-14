Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notion for Real Estate Investors
Notion for Real Estate Investors
Ditch your property managers and save big in a long term
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Are you paying 8-10% each month for property manager that is mediocre at best? I switched to self-managing my properties, and with iManage! Notion Template you can, too. Plus you get 20+ templates and resources as a complimentary bonus!
Launched in
Task Management
Investing
Notion
by
iManage!
PlantTAGG
Ad
Take the guesswork out of gardening
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I love hearing your feedback, please let me know what you think of this template!"
The makers of Notion for Real Estate Investors
About this launch
iManage!
All-in-one property management tool + bundle
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Notion for Real Estate Investors by
iManage!
was hunted by
Ian
in
Task Management
,
Investing
,
Notion
. Made by
Ian
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
iManage!
is not rated yet. This is iManage!'s first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report