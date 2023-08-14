Products
Notion for Real Estate Investors

Notion for Real Estate Investors

Ditch your property managers and save big in a long term

Are you paying 8-10% each month for property manager that is mediocre at best? I switched to self-managing my properties, and with iManage! Notion Template you can, too. Plus you get 20+ templates and resources as a complimentary bonus!
Launched in
Task Management
Investing
Notion
 by
iManage!
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I love hearing your feedback, please let me know what you think of this template!"

iManage!
iManage!All-in-one property management tool + bundle
Notion for Real Estate Investors by
iManage!
was hunted by
Ian
in Task Management, Investing, Notion. Made by
Ian
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
iManage!
is not rated yet. This is iManage!'s first launch.
Day rank
-
Week rank
-