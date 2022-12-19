Products
Notion CoreOS
Notion CoreOS
A foundational life operating system to design your life
CoreOS is a foundational life operating system for Notion. Think of CoreOS as a kernel for your Notion workspace to help you scale your Notion workspace beautifully without the bloat!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Notion CoreOS
About this launch
Notion CoreOS
A Foundational Life Operating System to Design Your Life
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Notion CoreOS by
Notion CoreOS
was hunted by
Akshay Hallur
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Akshay Hallur
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Notion CoreOS
is not rated yet. This is Notion CoreOS's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#111
