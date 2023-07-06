Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)

Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)

Add a contact form to the website, data be saved in Notion!

Free Options
Embed
Notion contact form template that you can use for years. Install it and use it in all your projects. The information of the people who fill out the form is added to the Notion database. There is a filter where you can see corporate emails!
Launched in
Notion
 by
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)
Rocketadmin
Rocketadmin
Ad
Launch admin panel in under 5 minutes
About this launch
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)Add a contact form to the website, data be saved in Notion!
0
reviews
15
followers
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic) by
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)
was hunted by
Ugur KILCI 😈
in Notion. Made by
Ugur KILCI 😈
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)
is not rated yet. This is Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)'s first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-