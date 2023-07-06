Products
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)
Notion Contact Form Template (Automatic)
Add a contact form to the website, data be saved in Notion!
Notion contact form template that you can use for years. Install it and use it in all your projects. The information of the people who fill out the form is added to the Notion database. There is a filter where you can see corporate emails!
Launched in
Notion
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Ugur KILCI 😈
in
Notion
. Made by
Ugur KILCI 😈
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
