Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal
Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal
Never forget a recipe again with this easy-to-use journal
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ideal for bartenders and home mixologists, this tool simplifies recipe management by allowing you to record ingredients, instructions, and notes. Categorize cocktails by type and track your favorites. Try it out today!
Launched in
Productivity
Drinking
Notion
by
Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal
Never forget a recipe again with this easy-to-use journal
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal by
Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal
was hunted by
Bazion
in
Productivity
,
Drinking
,
Notion
. Made by
Bazion
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal
is not rated yet. This is Notion Cocktail Recipe Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report