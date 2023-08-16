Products
Notion Book Tracker
Read more books with a motivating book-tracking system.
Notion Book Tracker is a powerful tool designed to help you organize and keep track of your reading list and progress. With the Notion Book Tracker, you can add details such as author, end date, genre, and even your personal rating for each book.
Launched in
Design Tools
Books
Notion
by
Notion Book Tracker
About this launch
Notion Book Tracker
Read more books with a motivating book-tracking system.
Notion Book Tracker by
Notion Book Tracker
was hunted by
Chris
in
Design Tools
,
Books
,
Notion
. Made by
Chris
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Notion Book Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Notion Book Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report