  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Notion Beginner Bundle

Notion Beginner Bundle

7 free templates to get started in Notion

Free
Embed
Notion Beginner Bundle is a bundle of 7 starter templates for Notion to help anyone get started building their own workspace. Guaranteed beginner-friendly, easy-to-use, simple and minimalistic template designs.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Notion
 by
Notion Beginner Bundle
About this launch
Notion Beginner Bundle
7 free templates to get started in Notion
Notion Beginner Bundle by
Notion Beginner Bundle
was hunted by
Pascio
in Productivity, Marketing, Notion. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
Notion Beginner Bundle
is not rated yet. This is Notion Beginner Bundle's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-