Home
Product
Notion Adventure - Halloween Edition
Ranked #3 for today
Notion Adventure - Halloween Edition
Try to survive this horror game built completely in Notion
The first Choose your own Adveture game built only with Notion!
Launched in
Tech
Games
Notion
Notion Adventure (Halloween Edition)
Flatfile
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Notion Adventure (Halloween Edition)
Try to survive this horror game built completely in Notion
Notion Adventure - Halloween Edition by
Notion Adventure (Halloween Edition)
was hunted by
Ignacio Velasquez
in
Tech
Games
Notion
. Made by
Neon
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
Notion Adventure (Halloween Edition)
is not rated yet. This is Notion Adventure (Halloween Edition)'s first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
18
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#152
