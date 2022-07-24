Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Notion - Advanced OKR
Notion - Advanced OKR
Objectives Key Results Tracking System
Visit
Upvote 39
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This Framework is suitable for individuals, teams, and organizations to define measurable goals and track their outcomes.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Advanced OKR
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Advanced OKR
Objectives - Key Results Tracking System
0
reviews
45
followers
Follow for updates
Notion - Advanced OKR by
Advanced OKR
was hunted by
Christos Stylidis
in
Productivity
. Made by
Christos Stylidis
. Featured on July 24th, 2022.
Advanced OKR
is not rated yet. This is Advanced OKR's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
3
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#142
Report