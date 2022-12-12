Products
NotifyLog
Ranked #2 for today
NotifyLog
One stop tool for events tracking and analytics
Build, monitor and show real-time event notifications in minutes, not days, with NotifyLog.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
by
NotifyLog
About this launch
NotifyLog
One stop tool for events tracking and analytics
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
NotifyLog by
NotifyLog
was hunted by
Felipe Barcelos
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Felipe Barcelos
and
Otávio Lima
. Featured on December 26th, 2022.
NotifyLog
is not rated yet. This is NotifyLog's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#2
