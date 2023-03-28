Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Notify me
Notify me

Notify me

Integrate Intercom and Slack for the most valuable usecases!

Free Options
Embed
Support Love is an intercom app that integrates Intercom and Slack for the most valuable use cases! We currently offer two integrations: Sharing a notification when you have either: ✅ A new CSAT ratings ✅ A new mention by a teammate
Launched in Slack, Customer Communication, SaaS by
Notify me
Assistant AI Essay Writer
Assistant AI Essay Writer
Ad
Powered by GPT-4
About this launch
Notify me
Notify meIntegrate your Intercom with your Slack in real time
1review
47
followers
Notify me by
Notify me
was hunted by
Mezo
in Slack, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Mezo
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Notify me
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Notify me's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-