Integrate Intercom and Slack for the most valuable usecases!
Support Love is an intercom app that integrates Intercom and Slack for the most valuable use cases! We currently offer two integrations: Sharing a notification when you have either: ✅ A new CSAT ratings ✅ A new mention by a teammate
Launched in
Slack
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
by
Notify me
About this launch
Integrate your Intercom with your Slack in real time
was hunted by
Mezo
in
Slack
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Mezo
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Notify me's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
