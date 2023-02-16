Products
Notifly
Ranked #12 for today
Notifly
Braze + Appsflyer for SMBs
Worried about... User Engagement? User Retention? Sales Conversion? Braze is too expensive and heavy for you? Use Notifly to: ✅ Create CRM based on Google Analytics/Mixpanel without writing code ✅ Run targeted campaigns ✅ Track mobile attribution
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
Notifly
About this launch
Notifly
Braze + Appsflyer for SMBs
0
reviews
10
followers
Notifly by
Notifly
was hunted by
Lucas
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Notifly Team
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
Notifly
is not rated yet. This is Notifly's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#210
