Notify team members when something happens in your app via Telegram, Messenger, Slack, SMS or Email with only a couple of lines of code.
Gareth FullerMaker@garethafuller · Software Developer at @Bitbonds
Hi PH! 👋 A quick intro to why I built Notifiee: When I make side-projects I usually want to quickly add in notifications to myself or co-workers when things happen in my app. Usually, this is really easy to do with email, since you probably have it configured early on in your project. But what if you want to send notifications to yourself or co-workers through Telegram, Messenger, Slack, SMS, etc? Each requires a bit of configuration, even email can take some time to setup initially. Notifiee essentially reduces this setup process in your own app to a couple of lines of code, i.e. set the API key for your project, then one line of code to send a notification to a 'notifiee' you've created within notifiee.com. The Notifiee interface let's you simply add 'notifiees' to send notifications to and set up their 'channels'. Notifiee 'channels' are common platforms for receiving notifications such as Telegram, Messenger, Slack, SMS, etc. Would love to hear what you guys think about the idea in general and the process of using the service if you go that far. 🙂
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@garethafuller , Have you started with B2B outbound sales ?
Gareth FullerMaker@garethafuller · Software Developer at @Bitbonds
@shreyaa_ratra Nope
Roberto@amsterdam_og · Gaming since 1980
great
Gareth FullerMaker@garethafuller · Software Developer at @Bitbonds
@amsterdam_og Thanks Roberto!
