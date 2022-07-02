Products
Ranked #1 for today
Notific
Whatsapp notifications for your crypto wallet
Notific is a multi-chain, multi-platform notification service for your crypto wallets (Ethereum and polygon). Users can get real-time updates of their wallet activity right on WhatsApp and Telegram.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Crypto
,
Tech
by
Notific
About this launch
Notific
Notifications for your crypto wallet
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Notific by
Notific
was hunted by
Pratyush Rungta
in
Productivity
,
Crypto
,
Tech
. Made by
Pratyush Rungta
,
Ayush Rungta
,
shilpi jain
,
Abhishek Kumar
and
Rahul Singh Bhadoriya
. Featured on July 3rd, 2022.
Notific
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 28th, 2022.
