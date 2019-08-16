Notifbar
Maker
Ronald Langeveld
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I haven’t launched on Product Hunt in about 8 months as I’ve been ridiculously busy with Freelance Projects, but the last few weeks I got some free time and managed to churn out a new little project on an idea I’ve had for quite some time. As a freelancer, most of my projects are Python/Django based, which I run and deploy on the client’s Linux servers. Often, clients ask me how they can add banners - often for promotions or when we are doing maintenance or deploying new features. While it’s relatively easy for me to add and remove (but time consuming), most non-tech clients won’t have the time, courage or expertise to add html to the codebase, style it (css) and the deploy the changes on the server via SSH and of course restart the server daemons. That made me to build, Notifbar. A small, api backed tool that allows you to create banners and then have it served to your website when you need it. All you have to do is paste a simple script onto the website and you’re good to go. You can disable/enable the banner via the web-app without touching your codebase. No need to worry about logging into your site via SSH, pulling updates from a repository and restarting the server. The script and default style is Open Source on Github, so feel free to modify it to your sites needs or contribute to improve it overall. Access to the API / Banner builder is $6 a month and you can host unlimited banners. Feedback and suggestions are super welcome! Cheers!
