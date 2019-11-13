Discussion
Marco Nunnari
Maker
Hello Product Hunt 👋 I started Noties with the vision of creating a note-taking app that is simple and powerful at the same time. I like the simplicity of Google Keep, but I also found that more complex editors like those of Notion and Evernote were indispensable for taking serious notes. Today, I'm proud to announce that Noties combines a powerful editor with a minimal easy-to-use interface. I've chosen to make a progressive web app first and I have an offline cross-platform desktop app in the works. Here’s a highlight of some of Noties best features so far: - Rich text formatting - Image uploading and resizing - Links between notes - Code with syntax highlighting - Math with LaTeX - Hashtags - Full-text search - Dark mode - Autosaving - Export to PDF and Markdown
