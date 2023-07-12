Products
This is the latest launch from Nothing
See Nothing’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing Phone (2)
The sequel to the eye catching Nothing Phone (1)
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Uniquely designed Nothing OS 2.0, New Glyph Interface, 50 MP dual rear camera + 32 MP front camera, 6.7” flexible OLED display (LTPO), Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1
Launched in
Android
Cell Phone
by
Nothing
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Nothing
It's nothing (seriously).
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Nothing Phone (2) by
Nothing
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Android
,
Cell Phone
. Made by
Carl Pei
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Nothing
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 27th, 2014.
