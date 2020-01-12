Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Notey

Notey

Make quick notes within Google Chrome

get it
Notey is a quick and modern way to make notes.
What can be better than saving notes right in your browser? Superfast, and with a modern look!
Every Computer likes Notey!
Enjoy Notey!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Finn
Finn
Maker
I hope you enjoy Notey, let me know what you think about this and if you have any tips!
UpvoteShare