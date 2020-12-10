NoteView for Jupyter

discussion
Manuel SchoenfeldPassionate about climate change
Love this! Makes a data scientist's life just so much faster easier!
@manuelschoenfeld Thank you!
Super excited to launch this! @pranavbadami and I found ourselves constantly copy and pasting charts into documents and decks to share with our clients and collaborators. We wanted a better way to do this, and as such, built this extension to allow data scientists to easily share results as well as receive in-context feedback. No need to spend valuable time cleaning up your multiple notebooks or copying and pasting screenshots into a deck - with this extension it takes less than a minute to create a beautiful report. You can either share a link or export it as PDF or PNG to share in a message (data only leaves your computer if you want a link). We have a lot more items planned (example below), but would love to hear any other functionality that you think will be helpful! - Support for Plotly embeds - Support other notebook platforms(JuputerLab, CoLab, etc.) - User accounts to look at past reports and feedback in one place - Execution history