NoteView for Jupyter

Easily share analysis from Jupyter notebooks

NoteView lets you create beautiful, sharable reports from notebooks in under a minute! Just select the cells you want to share, make edits, and receive a cleaned up report with a link for your collaborators, where they can provide feedback.
Manuel SchoenfeldPassionate about climate change
Love this! Makes a data scientist's life just so much faster easier!
Sanket Chauhan
Co-founder, SedimentIQ
@manuelschoenfeld Thank you!
Sanket Chauhan
Co-founder, SedimentIQ
Super excited to launch this! @pranavbadami and I found ourselves constantly copy and pasting charts into documents and decks to share with our clients and collaborators. We wanted a better way to do this, and as such, built this extension to allow data scientists to easily share results as well as receive in-context feedback. No need to spend valuable time cleaning up your multiple notebooks or copying and pasting screenshots into a deck - with this extension it takes less than a minute to create a beautiful report. You can either share a link or export it as PDF or PNG to share in a message (data only leaves your computer if you want a link). We have a lot more items planned (example below), but would love to hear any other functionality that you think will be helpful! - Support for Plotly embeds - Support other notebook platforms(JuputerLab, CoLab, etc.) - User accounts to look at past reports and feedback in one place - Execution history
