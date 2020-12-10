discussion
Manuel SchoenfeldPassionate about climate change
Love this! Makes a data scientist's life just so much faster easier!
@manuelschoenfeld Thank you!
Thanks for checking out NoteView folks! We'd love for some data scientists to try it out and let us know what they think and how we can improve!
Super excited to launch this! @pranavbadami and I found ourselves constantly copy and pasting charts into documents and decks to share with our clients and collaborators. We wanted a better way to do this, and as such, built this extension to allow data scientists to easily share results as well as receive in-context feedback. No need to spend valuable time cleaning up your multiple notebooks or copying and pasting screenshots into a deck - with this extension it takes less than a minute to create a beautiful report. You can either share a link or export it as PDF or PNG to share in a message (data only leaves your computer if you want a link). We have a lot more items planned (example below), but would love to hear any other functionality that you think will be helpful! - Support for Plotly embeds - Support other notebook platforms(JuputerLab, CoLab, etc.) - User accounts to look at past reports and feedback in one place - Execution history
Such an awesome idea! Thanks for building this.
@alessandro_cetera Glad to hear you liked it!
Congrats team - this looks really great. Wish you luck :)