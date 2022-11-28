Products
NoteTakers
NoteTakers
Take margin notes while reading online
Stats
NoteTakers is a fun little site for taking margin notes while you read articles online. It also bypasses paywalls ;) (Note: not mobile-compatible)
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notes
by
NoteTakers
About this launch
NoteTakers
Take margin notes while reading online
NoteTakers by
NoteTakers
was hunted by
Cam Crain
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
Cam Crain
and
Ashutosh Narang
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
NoteTakers
is not rated yet. This is NoteTakers's first launch.
