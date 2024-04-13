Launches
This is the latest launch from NotesHub
See NotesHub's 3 previous launches
Product
NotesHub 3.3
NotesHub 3.3
Fully cross-platform, Markdown-based note-taking app
Fully cross-platform, vendor-agnostic, Markdown-based note-taking app plus Kanban and whiteboarding tool. You can sync your data with GitHub, your own Git server, iCloud Drive, or just keep it in the file system.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
Task Management
+1 by
NotesHub
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Excalidraw
100 upvotes
Excalidraw is a fantastic tool for whiteboarding. In the latest NotesHub 3.3 release we have integrated Excalidraw to unlock new user experiences for our customers, and we are happy more than ever.
About this launch
NotesHub
Fully cross-platform, markdown-based note-taking app
NotesHub 3.3 by
NotesHub
was hunted by
Alex Titarenko
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Alex Titarenko
. Featured on April 14th, 2024.
NotesHub
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on May 17th, 2021.
