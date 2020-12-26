Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Notes by ILLU
Notes by ILLU
Capture important moments in your meetings effortlessly.
Productivity
Note
Meetings
Notes by ILLU lets you take time-stamped notes and highlight important parts of the meeting in one-click. It also extracts the most important questions, answers, and key action items from your meeting, automatically.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send