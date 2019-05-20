With NotePlan you get serious work done. It helps you to spend less time planning and more time doing. It lets you track your work and get things quickly out of your head, so you have the headspace to be creative - that’s what brains are made for.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Eduard MetzgerMaker@metzgereduard · Developer
Hi Hunters! So excited to announce NotePlan 2 on macOS. Finally, after developing it from scratch for more than a year with a long beta phase and tons of constructive user feedback! We have also used the opportunity to implement a few of the hottest feature requests: * 3 pane layout (sidebar, calendar/notes and editor) * Week view (see your week at a glance) * Calendar tags (tag to-dos) * Schedule to-dos from notes into the calendar (dated to-dos) * Drag & drop to-dos into calendar days * And many more features... And finally it can be downloaded with a 14-day trial without upfront costs or subscription. The whole app got also a huge face-lift. This is a paid upgrade and comes at a discount for NotePlan 1 users. Currently you can purchase it at 20% launch discount. P.S.: Sorry for the confusion if you already bought NotePlan 1 and don't see the upgrade option. This is a bug we have fixed and are waiting for the Apple Review right now.
Upvote Share·