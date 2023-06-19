Noted Returns

Take control of your online shopping habits with Noted. Noted simplifies the returns process by importing your digital receipts directly from your email, allowing you to keep track of purchases and return deadlines.
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you for checking out our product. It is new and our AI is learning to better support all retailers. If you do not see a retailers purchase, just know a Noted member is updating the policy and we show shortly. Let us know your thoughts!"