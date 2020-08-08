Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Aakarshna
Maker
Hello, makers and hunters! 👋🏼 Today I’m releasing my first ever product on Product Hunt – Noted. It’s an open source Figma file with note taking templates that are fully customisable. 👩🏻 🧔🏻 The inception of this product is an interesting story. Me and my colleague @realvjy had to finish a few pending design projects at work but when we started counting these projects, the list in our head was ever-growing. So we just created a white rectangle on Figma and started jotting down our todo list on it. 💡 As we went on with that list, we were struck by an idea. “How about we make cool and easy note taking templates for everyone in the design community?” That’s it, we had this product in our heads. 🗒 Basis our daily use cases, there’s a template for everyone on Noted. Just pick the one that suits you best and then mix-and-match however you like. ⚡️ It works like magic when you want to keep stacking more rows on a template. You won’t have to copy paste anything. Just think of the templates as infinite pages that keep growing with your notes / todo lists. It works super fast, seriously. 😇 I couldn’t have been more excited for my first launch on Product Hunt. Noted comes as a solution to a problem that’s faced by many. If you obsess over taking daily notes, Noted is for you. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – ➡️ Here's an overview of how it works: 🛠 Publish components on Figma in your team’s library You can publish all the components and styles in your team’s library. By doing this, anyone on your team will be able to access Noted’s library. 🔎 Browse components Use the Assets panel to explore all the components created on Noted. 💙 Duplicate the file and make it your own Use Noted as reference, and build on top of it to create your own templates and styles. Would love to see what you make! Tag your creations using #madewithnoted hashtag.
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
@_aakarshna Congratulations AK for launch. I remember the day when you decided to create these template and you made it. I'm very proud of you 🙌
Upvote (1)Share
Congratulations Aakarshna for the first launch 🔥 these templates look so cool and cute ❤️
UpvoteShare