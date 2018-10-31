NoteConnect is a note-taking app for everyone, from students to programmers, where you can create multiple notes in a notebook and illustrate their relationship by drawing links from note to note.
Nguyễn Việt HưngMaker@zeroxhung · A 17-year-old opensource enthusiast
Hey guys, I'm a 17 year-old-student who going to college next year and needed an app for taking note at college. However, I've always wanted to have a note app where I can connect or show the connection between my notes but there seems to be no such app like that so I ended up creating a note app for me. I think there're students/people out there who are also needed this app just like me. Therefore, introducing NoteConnect - A note-taking app where all the notes are connected. I'm finishing the premium version and will notify you guys soon when it's out! 🔥 I would love to receive all your feedback so please don't hesitate to ask me anything 😄
