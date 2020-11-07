discussion
Zoran Usancevic
MakerFounder, Saturized.com
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏻 Obviously, I'm a big Notion fan :) For me, Notion is the place where I plan my future, organize my projects, databases, where I brainstorm, track all my progress, and much more. To put it simply, Notion is my digital home. I wanted to make this home a bit more inspiring and fun. More "mine", personal and dynamic. That is how I came up with NoteCandy. NoteCandy is an illustration set designed specifically for Notion Cover images. Currently, there are 16 illustrations based on some most popular categories, together with 6 motivational quotes. Both dark and light modes are covered. I'll continue to update the set with new illustrations every month. These new illustrations will be sent to all customers via newsletter, without any additional charge. I'd love and appreciate to get some feedback from the community. Let me know if you like or dislike it. Thanks so much Zoran
