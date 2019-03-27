Notebook for Windows
The beautifully simple note-taking app, now on Windows.
#4 Product of the DayToday
Notebook for Windows is a note-taking application that lets you take text notes, create checklists, add files and photos. Notebook is now available across all devices.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ashok RamamoorthyMaker@ashokr86 · Product Manager, Zoho Corporation Pvt Lt
We are launching Notebook for Windows and we would love your feedback. Notebook for Windows is a note-taking application that lets you take text notes, create checklists, add files and photos. With this release, Notebook is now available across all devices. Notebook uses a unique "note card" concept that gives you formatted templates for the different type of notes you take. "Smart Cards" will intelligently format content you add to Notebook. For example, if you add a recipe to Notebook from a recipe site, like the New York Times Cooking or FoodNetwork.com, the app automatically pulls a recipe photo and description, creates a checklist for ingredients, and provides step-by-step cooking instructions, all in one card. Notebook also continues to offer a bunch of customization options. If you don't like the two dozen or so notebook covers we give, simply drag an image from your desktop onto a notebook cover to change it. We also give you lots of colors to color code your notes, plus the option to create your own. Visit https://www.zoho.com/notebook/no... to know about Notebook for Windows.
Upvote (3)Share·