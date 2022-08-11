Products
Note It
Note It
A feature packed note-taking extension with OCR support
Free
A feature-packed note-taking extension with OCR support.
With our note-taking app, you can take notes, convert images to text, and download notes to PDF.
You’ll be able to stay organized with a beautiful minimalist design.
Supports markdown.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
+1 by
Note It - Notes & OCR
About this launch
Note It - Notes & OCR
A feature-packed note-taking extension with OCR support.
0
reviews
3
followers
Note It by
Note It - Notes & OCR
was hunted by
Muhamet Smaili
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
Muhamet Smaili
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Note It - Notes & OCR
is not rated yet. This is Note It - Notes & OCR's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#124
